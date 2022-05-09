POLL-Bank of Mexico seen raising rates by 50 bps to 7.0% this week

MEXICO CITY, May 9 (Reuters) - Mexico's central bank is seen hiking its benchmark interest rate for the eighth consecutive time on Thursday, a Reuters poll showed Monday, as Latin America's second-largest economy struggles to tamp down the highest inflation in 21 years.

Banxico, as the central bank is known, holds it monetary policy meeting later this week following last week's decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates half a percentage point, the biggest jump in 22 years.

Of the 24 analysts polled, 22 said they expected Banxico to raise its key rate MXCBIR=ECI by 50 basis points (bps) to 7%.

One expected an increase of 75 bps and another forecast the rate to remain on hold at 6.5%.

Banxico has increased the benchmark interest rate by 250 bps over its last seven monetary policy meetings to 6.50% as it has struggled keep inflation within its target of 3%, plus or minus one percentage point.

Consumer prices in Mexico rose 7.68% in the year through April, the highest since January 2001.

Last week, the government announced a six-month plan to contain inflation by boosting production of basic food products like rice, beans and corn. The measure does not include price controls.

While President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has said he respects the central bank's autonomy, he last week called for fewer hikes. "The less the interest rate increases, the better," he said, arguing higher interest rates would stymie the investment needed for economic growth.

Banxico will publish its monetary policy statement on Thursday at 1 p.m. local time (1800 GMT).

(Reporting by Noe Torres; Additional reporting by Gabriel Burin in Buenos Aires; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by Nick Macfie)

((noe.torres@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7145; Reuters Messaging: noe.torres.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.