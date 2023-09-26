POLL-Bank of Mexico seen holding interest rate for fourth straight time

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/cb-polls?RIC=MXCBIR%3DECI polling data

MEXICO CITY, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Mexico's central bank will likely hold its benchmark interest rate for the fourth consecutive time at a meeting this week, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday, as inflation eases but remains above the bank's target of around 3%.

All 20 analysts polled said they expected Banco de Mexico, or Banxico, to maintain its current rate MXCBIR=ECI. The rate has been held at 11.25% since March, when the bank made the last hike in a tightening cycle that began in June 2021.

Banxico has repeatedly said it believes rates must be held at their current, historically high levels for an extended period so inflation can converge towards the target in an orderly way.

Annual inflation slowed more than expected to 4.44% in the first half of September, its lowest level since March 2021, after soaring last year to its highest level in more than two decades.

Banxico will publish its monetary policy statement on Thursday at 1 p.m. (1900 GMT).

(Reporting by Noe Torres in Mexico City; Additional reporting by Gabriel Burin in Buenos Aires; Editing by Alison Williams)

((sarah.morland@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.