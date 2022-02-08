POLL-Bank of Mexico seen hiking rates in response to inflation, expected Fed moves

By Miguel Gutierrez

MEXICO CITY, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Mexico's central bank is set to increase its benchmark interest rate for a sixth straight meeting later this week, amid soaring consumer prices and expectations the Federal Reserve will start raising rates, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

According to the survey, 18 out of 21 analysts expect the Bank of Mexico to raise its key rate MXCBIR=ECI by 50 basis points to 6.0%. The other three anticipate Banxico, as the central bank is known, will hike by 25 basis points.

Banxico stepped up efforts to rein in surging inflation at its last policy meeting on Dec. 16, raising the key rate by 50 basis points to 5.50%, in a split decision by its governing board.

Mexican headline inflation eased slightly to 7.13% in early January from the last half of December, still more than double Banxico's target rate of 3%.

Core inflation, which strips out some volatile items, hit its highest level in more than 20 years.

"The economy's chronic weakness will force the central bank to bring the benchmark interest rate to sufficient levels to cushion the effects of the imminent financial turbulence derived from the start of the Federal Reserve's rate hike cycle," said Alfredo Coutino, head of Latin America analysis at Moody's Analytics.

Fed policymakers have signaled the U.S. central bank will start raising interest rates next month, perhaps at a pace not seen in decades, as it scrambles to cut short the upward price trend that threatens to undermine the recovery from the recession triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Bank Banorte said in a research report it expects Banxico to hike rates by 50 basis points this week as core inflation continues rising.

Banxico will publish its monetary policy statement on Thursday at 1 p.m. local time (1900 GMT). It will be the first policy meeting headed by new Banxico Governor Victoria Rodriguez.

(Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez; Writing by Anthony Esposito Editing by Paul Simao)

((anthony.esposito@tr.com; +5255 5282 7140))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.