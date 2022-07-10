POLL-Bank of Korea to hike rates by historic 50 bps on July 13

By Shaloo Shrivastava

July 11 (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank will deliver its first-ever 50 basis point rate rise to 2.25% on Wednesday, turning up the heat on a rate-hiking campaign as inflation tops a 24-year high and has yet to peak, a Reuters poll showed on Monday.

One of the first central banks to start raising rates, in August 2021, the Bank of Korea is still grappling with inflation, which reached 6.0% in June, the highest since November 1998 when an Asian financial crisis was in full swing.

To arrest further price rises and cushion a falling currency, 27 of 32 economists in a July 4-8 Reuters poll expected the BoK to go for an unprecedented half-point hike on July 13. Only five expected a quarter-point hike.

The BoK is one of many central banks now feeling the pressure from an aggressive interest rate hiking campaign from the U.S. Federal Reserve, which has driven the U.S. dollar to a two-decade high.

The Korean won KRW= has been one of the worst performers in emerging markets this year, tumbling more than 8.5% and set to fall further.

Krystal Tan, economist at ANZ, reckons that inflation has yet to peak as energy costs, which the central bank can't control, keep rising and pass through to consumer prices.

"A hawkish U.S. Fed, at a time when South Korea's (balance of payments) position is under pressure, also supports the case for more aggressive tightening," said Tan, who is going for a 50 basis point move on Wednesday.

BoK governor Rhee Chang-yong recently said the bank will look at inflation data and the repayment burden on household debts as well as the exchange rate before deciding on the magnitude of any July rate hike.

All but one economist in the latest Reuters poll forecast another 25 basis point hike at the following August meeting, with one saying no move.

That would take the base rate to 2.50% by the end of the third quarter, from 2.0% expected in a poll taken in May. It is expected to end the year at 2.75%, up from 2.25% in the May poll.

Rates were expected to remain on hold through the third quarter of next year. The median shows a 25 basis point rate cut in the final quarter of next year.

Growth forecasts for Asia's fourth-largest economy were lowered to 2.5% for 2022 and 2.4% for 2023, from 2.8% and 2.6% in a poll taken in April.

The poll predicted inflation to stay above the BoK's target of 2.0% even through the next year. It was forecast to average 5.0% in 2022 and 2.7% in 2023, up significantly from 3.3% and 2.0% in the April poll.

"We believe that the likely peak of headline inflation in 4Q22 will lead to the end of the BoK's hiking cycle given rising concerns over the growth outlook among policymakers and market participants," said Oh Suktae, economist at Societe Generale.

