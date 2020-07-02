POLL-Bank of Israel to hold key rate but chance of cut rising

By Steven Scheer

JERUSALEM, July 2 (Reuters) - Israel's central bank is expected to leave short-term interest rates unchanged next week, although analysts believe the chances of a rate reduction have risen due to fears of more economic damage from a spike in COVID-19 infections.

Thirteen of the 15 economists polled by Reuters believe the monetary policy committee (MPC) will keep its benchmark rate ILINR=ECI at 0.1% when the decision is announced on Monday at 4 p.m. (1300 GMT). Two others project a decline to 0%.

It will also update macro estimates.

Some who foresee no move believe there is a 40%-50% chance of a cut amid a strong shekel ILS=, high unemployment and a move to deflation.

"They didn't want to go to 0% until now and they also know it's not going to change anything so they most probably will try to use other instruments. But I can't say I'll be surprised if they cut," said Ori Greenfeld, chief economist at the Psagot brokerage.

In April, the MPC lowered the rate from 0.25% for its first cut in five years, while signalling a willingness to move to negative rates if the economy deteriorates much further.

It held the rate in late May, saying it saw less economic damage - a 4.5% contraction in 2020 - from the coronavirus pandemic than previously thought.

But after much of Israel's economy reopened, the number of COVID-19 infections has surged the past few weeks, while official data showed the unemployment rate at 21%.

On Wednesday, Finance Minister Israel Katz said he was opposed to returning to a nationwide lockdown.

Barclays economist Michael Kafe said a rate cut now would likely have no impact on the currency, but "the risk of a move to negative rates is now likelier than we had thought previously".

Last month, Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron played down a 1.6% deflation rate, given difficulties in calculating prices during the crisis and expressed content with the current rates.

"We feel there are costs and benefits in lowering further. We feel comfortable where we are given this cost-benefit analysis right now ... It doesn't mean we won't do it," he told Reuters.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Alison Williams)

((steven.scheer@thomsonreuters.com; +972 2 632 2210; Reuters Messaging: steven.scheer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @StevenMScheer))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.