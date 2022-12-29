POLL-Bank of Israel to hike key rate by 1/2 pct point to 14-year high

By Steven Scheer

JERUSALEM, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Israel's central bank is expected to raise interest rates for a seventh straight time next week to a 14-year high, in what could be one of its last moves in an aggressive tightening cycle aimed at quelling stubbornly high inflation running above 5%.

Of the 11 economists polled by Reuters, 10 forecast that the Bank of Israel's monetary policy committee (MPC) will raise the benchmark rate ILINR=ECI to 3.75%, its highest level since October 2008, from 3.25% when its decision is announced on Monday, when updated economic forecasts will be published.

Led by Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's new hard-right government is expected to be sworn in on Thursday and policymakers are fearful of additional inflation pressures from what likely will be an expansionary fiscal policy, according to preliminary coalition agreements.

One other economist anticipated a more modest 0.25 percentage point increase to 3.5% amid public anger that mortgage lending rates have jumped sharply to make it tough on homeowners each month.

In the rate hike cycle that followed the 2008 financial crisis, the key rate peaked at 3.25% before moving back to 0.1% in 2015 where it largely stayed until this year.

In late November, the central bank had raised its rate by a half-point after two decisions of three-quarters of a point, citing its determination to move inflation back to a 1-3% annual target by "front loading" rate increases.

Israel's inflation reached a 14-year high of 5.3% in November, high for the country but below that in the United States and Europe. The central bank and most economists project the inflation rate easing back to within the government's annual 1-3% target range in the second half of 2023.

As such, Monday's expected hike is widely believed to be the second to last in the cycle, with the terminal rate seen at 4%. The next decision is set for February 20.

"We assume that at this level the Bank of Israel will be able to wait to see if inflation does continue to fall towards the target," Bank Hapoalim economist Victor Bahar said of a 3.75%-4% peak.

Like others, he expects the key rate to stay at that level "even after we see the inflation in the target (range) to ensure that the decrease (in inflation) is not temporary."

Economic growth in the third quarter slowed to a 1.9% annualised rate from the prior three months, down from 7.4% growth in the second quarter.

The central bank expects 6% growth in 2022 and 3% next year -- a level economists believe is ambitious given the aggressive rate hike cycle since April.

After the prior decision, Deputy Governor Andrew Abir told Reuters that it was likely rates would exceed 3.5% "to err on the side of making sure we get inflation down".

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

