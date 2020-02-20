POLL-Bank of Israel seen on hold next week but rate-cut odds climbing

By Steven Scheer

TEL AVIV, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Israel's central bank is expected to leave short-term interest rates unchanged for a 10th straight policy meeting next week, but the chance of a cut in the next few months has grown due to the strengthening shekel ILS= and falling inflation.

All 16 economists polled by Reuters said the monetary policy committee (MPC) would keep its benchmark rate ILINR=ECI at 0.25% when the decision is announced on Monday at 4 p.m. (1400 GMT).

Bank of Israel officials have held firm on the view that intervening in the foreign exchange market is the best way to tackle disinflation stemming from a strong shekel. But analysts have questioned this approach and believe a rate reduction may come as early as the next meeting, in April.

"It seems that the prospects of a rate reduction later this year – specifically, at some point during the second quarter – have been raised, mainly because annual inflation will probably decline sharply, possibly even down to negative levels," said Modi Shafrir, chief strategist of Mizrahi Tefahot Bank's finance division.

Israel's inflation rate slipped to 0.3% in January from 0.6% in December, well below the government's annual target of 1%-3%. Based on bond yields, the rate is forecast to reach 0.7% in a year's time.

At the same time, the shekel continues to strengthen and stands at 3.43 per dollar. It had hit 3.416 on Tuesday for its strongest level in two years. Against the euro, the rate of 3.70 is the strongest since mid-2001.

Since declaring it would intervene heavily after its Nov. 25 rates decision, the central bank has bought some $6.5 billion of foreign currency, although the shekel is still up 1.2% in the last three months.

Amir Kahanovich, chief economist for the Excellence Investment House, said intervention has been a failure and only serves to attract more foreign capital, which supports a stronger shekel.

He said to get the central bank to abandon its policy and lower rates in 2020 there needs to be a significant shock to the stock market, further harm to exports and higher unemployment.

For now, the economy remains solid. Growth in 2019 was 3.5% although the central bank projects 2.9% growth in 2020.

Ofer Klein, head of economics and research at Harel Insurance and Finance, said it was unlikely the Bank of Israel would make a move before the United States.

"Low inflation, the continued strengthening of the shekel and the possibility that global growth will be hit by the outbreak of the virus in China raise the probability that the Bank of Israel will reduce interest rates in the coming months, but ... it will not act before the Fed," he said.

