POLL-Bank of Israel not expected to cut rates next week despite war

JERUSALEM, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Israel's central bank is expected to hold short-term interest rates next week for a third straight meeting in a bid to prevent the shekel ILS= from weakening further and fuelling inflation, even as the economy falters due to the war against Hamas.

Of the 15 economists polled by Reuters, 11 projected the Bank of Israel would hold its benchmark rate ILINR=ECI at 4.75% - its highest level since late 2006 - when it announces its decision on Monday at 4 p.m. (1300 GMT). Four forecast a 25 basis point decrease to 4.5%.

The central bank had raised the rate 10 times in a row from 0.1% in April 2022 before pausing in July and again in August.

Israel has vowed to annihilate Palestinian militant group Hamas in retaliation for a rampage by its fighters in Israeli towns on Oct. 7 in which its militants shot men, women and children and seized hostages in the worst attack on civilians in the country's history.

With the economy expected to stall during what is expected to be a long conflict that could draw in Hezbollah and others, economists and financial markets had begun pricing in a rate cut of at least a half point at the upcoming meeting.

That pushed the shekel beyond a level of 4 to the dollar, an 8 1/2 year low for the currency, which has weakened 4% since the war began, prompting the Bank of Israel to say it would sell $30 billion of foreign currency to support the shekel.

In all, the shekel has shed nearly 15% against the dollar this year and has helped to underpin inflation. As such, Bank of Israel Deputy Governor Andrew Abir this week cautioned against steep rate cuts at this time since that would weaken the shekel and undermine the bank's aim of maintaining market stability.

"Barring any adverse developments between now and the next meeting due on Monday, this suggests rate cuts are not on the table," said Citi economist Michel Nies.

Most economists who had expected a rate cut either reversed their decision after Abir's comments or now see just a quarter-point move.

"While both demand and supply could see significant disruptions in the coming weeks, we think Israel will face a period of sluggish growth in the short-term that would limit inflationary risks. This would suggest that rate cuts could possibly begin once shekel weakness subsides," Nies said.

Some economists noted that the current policy runs counter to what then central bank chief Stanley Fischer did in 2008 when he slashed interest rates to prevent the economy from recession.

Israel's inflation rate eased to 3.8% in September from 4.1% in August, staying above an official annual target of 1-3%. The central bank has said 1.5 points of the rate is due to the weaker shekel.

Economic growth had been expected around 3% this year but now expected to be weaker as a result of the war.

The central bank on Monday will also publish updated macroeconomic forecasts while Governor Amir Yaron is slated to hold a news conference at 4.15 pm (1315 GMT).

