POLL-Bank of Ghana to hike prime rate 100 bps to 15.50% later on Monday

JOHANNESBURG, March 21 (Reuters) - The Bank of Ghana will raise its prime interest rate by 100 basis points to 15.50% later on Monday, while central banks in Nigeria and Kenya will keep rates steady at 11.50% and 7.00% respectively this month, a Reuters poll found.

Ghana's central bank is already one of the biggest hikers in sub-Saharan Africa thus far this year as it wrestles with a weaker currency and high inflation, particularly for food, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Reuters poll of 10 economists, carried out last week, suggested there will not be any more rate hikes thereafter this year in Ghana and Nigeria, although the most bullish prediction was for rates in Ghana to end the year at 17.00%.

Kenyan rates were expected to finish off 2022 at 7.50%, 50 basis points higher.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine last month has severely curtailed shipments from the two countries, which jointly account for around 25% of world wheat exports and 16% of world corn exports, leading to surging prices for grains on international markets.

Barclays reckons inflation will rise across the board in Africa, raising the risk of deeper monetary action. Among the oil exporters, Angola stands to benefit most, while South Africa will be the least hurt oil importer. Ghana's fiscal challenges leave it with little space to act, the note added.

"We see an increasing risk the Bank of Ghana (BoG) will have to act aggressively," said Razia Khan at Standard Chartered.

Such is the immediacy, the BoG meeting date was brought forward to March 21, suggesting a likely forceful policy response to recent currency weakness.

The Ghanaian cedi GHS= has lost 20% since the year began, making it the second biggest losing currency after the Russian rouble in a list of some 20 emerging market currencies tracked by Reuters, a cause for concern for authorities in Ghana.

Prices in Ghana have risen sharply in recent months, with consumer inflation coming in at 15.7% year-on-year in February, the sixth successive month the CPI print exceeded the central bank's upper limit of its target range.

The Bank of Ghana tries to keep inflation at 8% plus or minus 2 percentage points.

"The monetary policy committee can't continue rationalising its current 'wait and see' approach to inflation in the country," said Leeuwner Esterhuysen at Oxford Economics Africa.

Michael Kafe at Barclays said he expects much higher pass-through from international food prices to headline CPI as Ghana has greater reliance on international food imports, significant weakness in its exchange rate and a relatively high weight of food in its CPI basket.

A separate survey last week suggested continental peer South Africa will hike its repo rate to 4.25% this week to try to slow inflation as prices could rise faster than they had expected. ECILT/ZA

