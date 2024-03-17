POLL-Bank Indonesia to hold rates on Wednesday and wait for Fed cut

By Anant Chandak

BENGALURU, March 18 (Reuters) - Bank Indonesia will hold interest rates for a fifth month on Wednesday but cut in the second quarter of the year, according to a slim majority of economists in a Reuters poll, around the time the Federal Reserve is expected to begin its easing cycle.

With inflation within the target range of 1.5% to 3.5% since July and the economy showing signs of a slowdown, all 31 economists in the March 8-15 poll agreed the central bank's next move would be a cut.

Governor Perry Warjiyo last month suggested that interest rates were unlikely to change until the second half of the year.

All the economists expected Bank Indonesia (BI) to keep its benchmark seven-day reverse repurchase rate IDCBRR=ECI at 6.00% at the conclusion of its March 19-20 meeting.

"We still expect BI to hold rates until the end of Q2. There's no room for BI to cut until the Fed decides to make its first move," said Irman Faiz, economist at Bank Danamon, adding that the policy rate has been weighing on Indonesia's trade balance due to a depreciation in the rupiah.

Market expectations for a first Fed rate cut have shifted to June, and calls for the BI to ease may also be pushed back, especially to support the rupiah IDR=, which is down around 1.3% against the dollar this year.

The median forecast in the poll indicated a 25 basis point BI rate cut in the second quarter. Thirteen economists forecast the cut to 5.75% with another two predicting a larger cut to 5.50%. Fourteen saw no change.

Median forecasts also showed BI gradually reducing the rate to 5.50% in the third quarter, 5.25% in the fourth quarter and 5.00% in the first quarter of next year.

"We...do expect them (BI) to continue to telegraph an eventual easing sometime later in the year, after the Fed starts their own rate cut cycle. The risk would be the Fed delaying rate cuts to 2025," said Nicholas Mapa, senior economist at ING, adding that although headline inflation could glide higher, it was unlikely to threaten to top of target band just yet.

"We believe BI...would prefer to cut all the while maintaining a healthy differential over the Fed."

