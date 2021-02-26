POLL-Australia's cenbank seen holding near-zero rates until end-2022

By Swati Pandey

SYDNEY, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Australia's central bank is expected to hold key rates at a historic low of 0.1% at its monthly policy meeting next week, a majority of economists polled by Reuters showed, with rates seen at that level through the end of 2022.

All but one of 15 economists surveyed by Reuters expect no change to policy at the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) March 2 board meeting. One economist predicted a 5 basis point cut to 0.05%.

The economists expect no change to the cash rate until end-2022.

The RBA slashed rates thrice last year to an all-time low of 0.1% and launched a massive quantitative easing programme to help pull borrowing costs lower. It has pledged to not raise rates until inflation is back within its 2-3% medium-term target band.

The stimulus has so far borne fruit with positive growth in the country's housing market and employment and as measures of consumer and business confidence remained sturdy.

Data next week is expected to show Australia's A$2 trillion ($1.56 trillion) economy accelerated at a rapid 2.5% in the December quarter as it emerges from its first recession in three decades, led by massive fiscal and monetary stimulus.

