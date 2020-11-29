Stocks

POLL-Australia central bank seen holding cash rate at record low

Contributor
Swati Pandey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JASON REED

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will likely hold its cash rate at a historic low of 0.1% at its monthly policy meeting on Dec. 1, showed a Reuters poll of 15 economists.

By Swati Pandey

SYDNEY, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will likely hold its cash rate at a historic low of 0.1% at its monthly policy meeting on Dec. 1, showed a Reuters poll of 15 economists.

The central bank is also likely to maintain its A$100 billion ($73.93 billion) quantitative easing programme, buying five- to 10-year government bonds, the poll showed.

"There has been a sea-change in RBA thinking and a raft of unconventional easing initiatives this year - including quantitative easing and aggressive (dovish) forward guidance - and we expect the board to sit back and take stock at this time," said Nomura strategist Andrew Ticehurst.

RBA Deputy Governor Guy Debelle last week said economic recovery from the impact of COVID-19 will likely be uneven and that the introduction of a vaccine could take some time. Debelle also spoke of the risk of withdrawing policy support too soon.

"Accordingly, we expect the RBA governor to repeat existing policy guidance," Ticehurst said.

Also on Wednesday, data will likely show Australia's A$2 trillion economy rebounded sharply from its first recession in three decades, showed a separate Reuters poll of economists.

($1 = 1.3526 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((swati.pandey@thomsonreuters.com; +61 2 9321 8166; Reuters Messaging: twitter.com/swatisays))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Stocks Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Stocks

    Explore

    Most Popular