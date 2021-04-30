Stocks

POLL-Australia cash rate seen near zero until mid-2023 despite economic recovery

Swati Pandey Reuters
Australia's central bank is widely expected to hold its cash rate at a record low of 0.1% at its monthly policy meeting next week, a Reuters poll of economists showed, with rates seen at that level through mid-2023 despite a solid economic recovery.

SYDNEY, April 30 (Reuters) - Australia's central bank is widely expected to hold its cash rate at a record low of 0.1% at its monthly policy meeting next week, a Reuters poll of economists showed, with rates seen at that level through mid-2023 despite a solid economic recovery.

All but one of 25 economists surveyed by Reuters this week see no change to policy at the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) May 4 board meeting. One economist predicted a 5 basis point cut to 0.05%.

The vast majority of the respondents expect no change to the cash rate until mid-2023.

The RBA slashed rates last year to an all-time low of 0.1% and launched a massive quantitative easing programme to help pull borrowing costs lower. It has pledged to not raise rates until inflation is back within its 2-3% medium-term target band.

The massive monetary stimulus, together with generous fiscal support and Australia's success in curbing the coronavirus pandemic, have fuelled a housing boom, bolstered the country's jobs market and boosted consumer spending and corporate confidence.

"Australia's economic upswing from COVID-19 is now well underway," said HSBC chief economist Paul Bloxham, who expects no change to interest rates for a while and an extension of the RBA's quantitative easing programme.

"For the RBA, this will be seen as good news; we expect it to prompt the central bank into revising up its near-term growth forecasts," Bloxham added.

The RBA will release its quarterly economic outlook next Friday.

"However, we still see the RBA taking a dovish stance in its policy approach. We expect the RBA to continue to focus on still heavily subdued underlying inflationary pressures and wages growth," Bloxham noted. "Despite a strong upswing in the economic activity indicators, underlying measures of inflation remain very low, and well below the RBA's 2-3% target band."

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.

    Learn More

