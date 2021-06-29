POLL-Australia c.bank seen adopting "flexible" QE, rate hikes seen in 2023

By Swati Pandey

SYDNEY, June 30 (Reuters) - Australia's central bank will likely leave its cash rate at a record low 0.1% next Tuesday and adopt a "flexible" approach to its bond-buying programme, a Reuters poll showed, as economic outcomes far exceed expectations.

All but one of 27 economists surveyed by Reuters this week see no change to policy at the Reserve Bank of Australia's July 6 board meeting. The remaining economist sees a cut to 0.05%.

Eight of 20 respondents forecast at least one rate hike in the first quarter of 2023, with that number rising to 10 by mid-2023.

Economists and market pricing have moved ahead of the RBA's own expectations in recent weeks as data on employment, consumer spending and business investment have far exceeded forecasts.

The RBA has said it will not raise the cash rate until actual inflation is sustainably within its 2-3% target band, a goal that it believes is unlikely to be achieved before 2024 at the earliest.

Next week's meeting is also crucial as the RBA has flagged it will announce its decisions on the fate of its three-year yield target as well as its broader quantitative easing programme, which is set to end in September.

Economists unanimously predict the RBA will limit its three-year bond yield target of 0.1% to the April-2024 bond, rather than extending it to the November-2024 bond.

"More importantly, by not rolling the 3-year target, the RBA resets forward guidance to be outcomes‑based and opens up the possibility of rate hikes earlier than 2024 if economic outcomes develop favourably," NAB economists wrote in a note.

A majority of economists also see the RBA adopting a flexible approach to its QE programme, one where it would periodically review the pace of its bond buying depending on the strength of economic data.

The RBA is currently buying government bonds worth A$5 billion each week as part of its A$100 billion programme. Many economists expect that pace to be maintained initially.

Bank Qty expected Timeframe YCC AMP A$75 bln Six months Apr-24 ANZ A$5 bln/week Flexible Apr-24 BofA A$5 bln/week Flexible Apr-24 Barlays under A$100 bln Flexible Apr-24 Betashares A$20 bln/month Monthly approach Apr-24 BOQ Flexible Flexible Apr-24 Cap Econ A$5 bln/week Flexible Apr-24 CBA A$50 bln Six months Apr-24 Citi A$100 bln - Apr-24 Goldman A$100 billion Flexible Apr-24 Macquarie A$5 bln/week Flexible Apr-24 Morgan Stanley A$5 bln/week Flexible Apr-24 NAB A$75 bln Six months Apr-24 Nomura Flexible Qrtly reviews Apr-24 Perpetual A$100 bln Flexible Apr-24 RBC A$75-A$100 bln H1 2022 Apr-24 St George A$5 bln/week Flexible Apr-24 TD Up to A$100 bln Flexible Apr-24 UBS Flexible, sees tapering Q1 2022 Apr-24 Westpac A$5 bln/week Flexible Apr-24 (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Edwina Gibbs) ((swati.pandey@thomsonreuters.com; +61 2 9321 8166; Reuters Messaging: twitter.com/swatisays))

