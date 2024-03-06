POLL-Aussie, Kiwi dollars to recoup year-to-date losses in near-term

By Devayani Sathyan

BENGALURU, March 7 (Reuters) - The Aussie and Kiwi dollars are forecast to recoup 2024 losses and trade higher against the U.S. dollar in coming months as the Federal Reserve is expected to cut interest rates later this year by more than regional central banks, a Reuters poll showed.

After failing to make any headway against the greenback in 2023, the Aussie and Kiwi dollars have lost around 4% for the year as markets dramatically scaled back the timing of the first Fed rate cut from March to June.

While an easing in global interest rates will help push up these currencies in the near-term, worries over waning strength in Asia's biggest economy, China, as well as interest rate cuts from regional central banks will cap the size of gains.

The Aussie dollar AUD= and the Kiwi dollar NZD= were forecast to trade around $0.68 and $0.63 in six months, gaining around 4.3% and 3.3%, respectively, the median forecast from a March 1-6 Reuters poll of 44 analysts predicted.

In 12 months, the Aussie dollar was seen up 7.3% to $0.70 while the Kiwi dollar was predicted to gain a little below 5% to $0.64.

"The real story this year will be what happens with rate cuts, and particularly from the U.S. Federal Reserve, because we expect the Fed to be cutting deeper and faster than either the RBA or the RBNZ," said Ben Picton, senior strategist at Rabobank.

"We think the changes in interest rate differentials will be supportive for both Aussie and Kiwi."

The Reserve Bank of Australia and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand were expected to cut interest rates by 50 basis points by end-year compared with 75-100 basis points from the Fed.

While interest rate differentials play a major role in how currencies move, these currencies are also driven by regional trade flows and commodity prices.

And with China struggling to rev up its economy and other major economies expected to slow, clawing back losses in the Kiwi and Aussie dollars will not come easy.

"Both Kiwi and the Aussie will suffer...on the back of commodity prices coming off further - we do have a slow global economy and that will persist this year," said Jarrod Kerr, chief economist at Kiwibank.

"Once the RBA and the RBNZ are engaged and start cutting, then there is downside for both currencies."

(Reporting by Devayani Sathyan; Polling by Pranoy Krishna, Veronica Khongwir and Sujith Pai; Editing by Hari Kishan, Ross Finley and Alex Richardson)

