POLL-Aussie house prices to stay red-hot this year, but cool in 2022

By Vivek Mishra

BENGALURU, May 21 (Reuters) - Australia's house prices will rise in double-digits this year underpinned by massive fiscal and monetary stimulus, but weak wage growth and low immigration may offset those incentives next year, a Reuters poll showed.

The country's early success in curtailing the pandemic along with record-low mortgage rates and government loan repayment holidays for distressed borrowers have driven home prices sharply higher, led by demand from first-home buyers.

That trend was forecast to broadly continue, according to the Reuters May 12-20 poll of 12 property analysts that showed home prices would jump 10.5% on average this year, double the 5.0% growth predicted in February.

The pace was expected to ease to 5.0% next year, down from 5.3% predicted previously.

"Strong fiscal support, high household savings in 2020 and very low-interest rates have fueled very strong housing price gains," said Adelaide Timbrell, an economist at ANZ.

"We expect gains to continue but to a much smaller extent after 2021 as rising fixed mortgage rates and macroprudential regulations may slow down housing price gains."

A regional breakdown of the poll showed house prices in Sydney and Melbourne - the two most populous Australian cities, which contribute about 43% to the country's gross domestic product - were forecast to rise 13% and 10% respectively this year.

In Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth, they were expected to rise 12.0%, 10.2% and 12.6%, respectively, this year.

The latest consensus was an upgrade from the previous poll, but those buoyant growth rates for all major cities were predicted to fall to about half that pace next year.

While homebuyers have been encouraged by the outlook for borrowing costs, which were expected to remain just above zero until 2022 at least, near-zero real wage growth and lower immigration remain the biggest hurdles for the country's housing market. ECILT/AU

Asked what was more likely for Australian housing market activity, six of eight property market analysts said a slowdown. The remaining two said an acceleration.

"House price growth is likely to peak in Q3 this year. We believe an increase in housing supply and limited population growth will act as headwinds for the housing market next year," said Josh Williamson, an economist at Citi.

"Moreover, with wage growth unlikely to rise meaningfully, and interest rates not expected to move lower, we believe affordability has peaked and it will likely worsen in the coming months."

Reuters poll graphics on the Australian housing market outlook:https://tmsnrt.rs/3u3MRrN

(Reporting by Vivek Mishra; Polling by Nagamani Lingappa and Khushboo Mittal: Editing by Rahul Karunakar and Barbara Lewis)

((Vivek.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Reuters_Vivek))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.