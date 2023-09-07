POLL-Asian FX bears ease, but stuck between weak China and resilient US

By Himanshi Akhand

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Short bets on most emerging Asian currencies eased marginally, still firmly in the bearish territory as weak data from China aggravated global growth worries and economic resilience in the U.S. kept the dollar buoyant, a Reuters poll found on Thursday.

Bearish positions on the Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS, the Philippine peso PHP=, the Indian rupee INR=IN and the Indonesian rupiah IDR= eased, according to a fortnightly poll of 11 respondents.

Risk sentiment improved on hopes that Beijing's recent measures to prop up the property sector might stabilize the economy.

But a barrage of disappointing data from China failed to trigger any major shift in positioning towards Asian currencies.

China's services activity expanded at the slowest pace in eight months in August, according to a private-sector survey earlier this week.

Meanwhile, China's exports and imports fell in August and though the fall was less-than-expected, it showed that the country's manufacturing sector remains under pressure.

"Given the credit situation in Chinese markets around a distressed developers, we expect the dollar to remain somewhat supported in the short-term against Asian peers," said Wei Liang Chang, FX & credit strategist at DBS Bank.

Wei Liang added that the growth divergence between the U.S. and China is also a reason for the shift in positioning towards the dollar.

Mixed U.S. jobs data suggested that labour market conditions were easing. While the services sector surprisingly gathered steam last month, indicating that interest rates will remain higher for long, although not altering expectations that the Federal Reserve will pause its rate hikes at a meeting later this month.

Short positions on the Malaysia ringgit MYR=, which has fallen over 5% this year, also eased. Although, most of the poll responses were received before Bank Negara Malaysia held its benchmark interest rate steady on Thursday, in line with expectations.

Central banks in the Philippines, Indonesia, and South Korea have also held rates steady in recent times.

"While real rates across the region are mostly positive, we think it will still be difficult for Asian central banks to deviate too far from the global monetary policy cycle, particularly the pace set by the U.S. Federal Reserve," Barclays analysts wrote.

Bucking the trend, short positions on the South Korean won KRW=KFTC and the Thai baht THB=TH firmed from a fortnight ago.

Thailand's 2023 economic growth and inflation were expected to be lower than previously forecast due to softer-than-expected exports and tourism spending, according to its central bank chief.

Barclays analysts added that they remain cautious on won's outlook in the next few months given that it is at a disadvantage as a low-yielder amid higher-for-longer U.S. rates. They also see a more-sustained Thai baht rally only next year.

The Asian currency positioning poll is focused on what analysts and fund managers believe are the current market positions in nine Asian emerging market currencies: the Chinese yuan, South Korean won, Singapore dollar, Indonesian rupiah, Taiwan dollar, Indian rupee, Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit and the Thai baht.

The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a scale of minus 3 to plus 3. A score of plus 3 indicates the market is significantly long U.S. dollars.

The figures include positions held through non-deliverable forwards (NDFs).

The survey findings ASIAPOSN are provided below (positions in U.S. dollar versus each currency):

DATE

USD/CNY

USD/KRW

USD/SGD

USD/IDR

USD/TWD

USD/INR

USD/MYR

USD/PHP

USD/THB

07-Sep-23

1.28

1.01

0.30

0.65

0.95

0.79

0.86

0.55

0.57

24-Aug-23

1.42

0.79

0.34

0.77

1.00

0.84

1.18

0.92

0.50

10-Aug-23

0.74

0.68

0.28

0.60

1.12

0.62

0.98

0.75

0.49

27-Jul-23

0.77

0.19

-0.22

-0.14

1.17

-0.06

1.15

0.14

0.15

13-Jul-23

1.33

0.12

0.62

0.52

1.13

0.10

1.77

0.26

0.73

29-Jun-23

1.74

0.29

0.50

0.30

0.72

-0.14

1.85

0.29

1.03

15-Jun-23

1.59

-0.03

0.17

-0.33

0.68

-0.24

1.64

0.74

0.25

01-Jun-23

1.88

0.68

0.73

0.23

0.70

0.48

1.77

1.08

0.45

18-May-23

1.27

0.88

0.19

-0.27

1

0.11

1.1

1.12

-0.5

04-May-23

0.56

1.01

-0.04

-1.05

0.65

-0.14

0.69

0.86

-0.43

20-Apr-23

-0.14

0.36

-0.13

-0.47

0.30

0.30

0.54

0.95

-0.12

Poll: Asia's emerging market currencies http://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/rngs/ASIA-FX/0100214E2S7/index.html

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com))

