POLL-Asia FX bears rule the roost on dollar strength, yuan weakness

By Harish Sridharan

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Bearish bets on most Asian currencies rose to record highs, driven by a towering dollar and mounting pressure on China's yuan, as the U.S. central bank stays hawkish, a Reuters poll found.

Short positions on the yuan CNY=CFXS, South Korean won KRW=KFTC, Singapore dollar SGD= and the Taiwanese dollar TWD=TP all hit their highest on record, the fortnightly poll of 11 respondents showed.

The poll was conducted prior to the conclusion of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting on Wednesday.

The Fed hiked interest rates by 75 basis points for a third straight time and forecast rates rising at a faster pace and to a higher level than investors had expected, sending the dollar USD= to a new two-decade peak against a basket of currencies.

The greenback has been surging for weeks now, with dollar bulls sticking to the seemingly sure-fire bet as a hawkish Fed and an escalating war in Ukraine feed safe-haven demand.

"Investors will.. be in no hurry to quit the most liquid FX reserve currency – and one that pays 3.3% on one-month deposits – at a time of escalating war in Ukraine," ING said in a research note.

On the other hand, the Fed's widening policy divergence with the People's Bank of China (PBoC) has dragged the yuan CNY=CFXS, often viewed as a bellwether for Asian currencies, to a more than 27-month low.

The PBoC has been setting firmer-than-expected daily yuan midpoint fixings since late August to contain the currency's weakness.

It has also lowered the amount foreign financial institutions must hold as reserves, and warned the market of strong one-way bets against the yuan.

But the currency still looks set for its biggest annual loss since 1994, when China unified official and market exchange rates.

The Thai baht THB=TH, Malaysian ringgit MYR= and the won have slid to multi-year lows recently, while the Philippine peso PHP= fell to a record low on Thursday.

Later in the day, central banks in Indonesia, the Philippines and Taiwan are all set to raise their benchmark interest rates.

Bucking the regional trend, short positions on the Indian rupee INR=IN fell to a six-week low, supported by foreign flows into local debt and equity markets.

India's benchmark stock indexes .NSEI, .BSESN have been among Asia's best performers so far this year, notching gains at a time when several other markets have recorded double-digit losses.

DBS economist Radhika Rao attributed the outperformance of Indian equities to the rising presence of retail investors, foreign flows and strong corporate earnings, among others.

Indian bond prices have also risen in the last few months, benefiting from a pullback in crude oil prices and on expectation of an inclusion in global bond indexes.

The Asian currency positioning poll is focused on what analysts and fund managers believe are the current market positions in nine Asian emerging market currencies: the Chinese yuan, South Korean won, Singapore dollar, Indonesian rupiah, Taiwan dollar, Indian rupee, Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit and the Thai baht.

The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a scale of minus 3 to plus 3. A score of plus 3 indicates the market is significantly long U.S. dollars.

The figures include positions held through non-deliverable forwards (NDFs).

The survey findings ASIAPOSN are provided below (positions in U.S. dollar versus each currency):

DATE

USD/CNY

USD/KRW

USD/SGD

USD/IDR

USD/TWD

USD/INR

USD/MYR

USD/PHP

USD/THB

22-Sept-22

2.09

2.39

1.61

1.35

2.37

1.23

1.90

1.94

1.86

08-Sept-22

2.04

2.33

1.54

1.13

1.93

1.35

1.89

1.70

1.59

25-Aug-22

1.68

1.85

1.12

1.03

1.53

1.31

1.90

1.38

1.28

11-Aug-22

0.86

1.10

0.51

0.83

1.14

1.00

1.41

0.88

0.87

28-July-22

1.14

1.63

0.92

1.31

1.42

1.62

1.59

1.54

1.89

14-July-22

1.07

1.84

1.44

1.59

1.76

1.98

1.68

2.06

1.78

30-June-22

1.09

1.69

1.08

1.5

1.15

1.8

1.63

2.05

1.39

16-June-22

1.54

1.79

1.35

1.33

1.23

1.66

1.67

1.70

1.34

02-June-22

1.22

0.56

0.38

0.90

0.73

1.18

1.06

0.59

0.54

19-May-22

1.90

1.55

1.07

1.19

1.63

1.35

1.53

1.15

1.56

Poll: Asia's emerging market currencieshttp://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/rngs/ASIA-FX/0100214E2S7/index.html

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((harish.sridharan@thomsonreuters.com))

