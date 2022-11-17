POLL-Asia FX bears ease on hopes of less hawkish Fed, China reopening

By Harshita Swaminathan

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Short bets on major Asian currencies were scaled back amid hopes the region's economic outlook would benefit from China easing its COVID-19 restrictions and that the Federal Reserve would temper its rate hikes, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.

Bearish positions in China's yuan CNY=CFXS and Thailand's baht THB=TH were at their lowest since April, while market participants turned marginally bullish on the Singapore dollar SGD=, a fortnightly poll of 11 analysts showed.

A major catalyst behind the return of some optimism was the weakness in the U.S. dollar after recent data gave the strongest signs yet that U.S. inflation was slowing, which helped temper expectations of further outsized Fed rate hikes.

The dollar index .DXY fell nearly 4% in the two days after the U.S. data was released last Thursday and has largely hovered around those levels since.

"It's basically my call that Asian FX will outperform toward the end of this year into Q1 2023 due to weakness in the USD," said Poon Panichpibool, a market strategist at Krungthai Bank.

Short bets on the South Korean won KRW=KFTC, which typically responds sharply to the greenback's moves, were also at their lowest level since July 2021.

China's insistence on sticking to a strict zero-COVID policy had begun to weigh on its economy, with data from October indicating a broad slowdown, fuelling expectations that the government will step up policy support.

The country last week announced some easing in its COVID-19 curbs, including shorter quarantine times for inbound travellers and dialling down on its contact tracing efforts, with officials flagging further fine-tuning of restrictions.

"Most market players have been short CNY... for so long, it's possible that some positive views and quick movement could lead to some short squeeze," Panichpibool said.

China's easing of restrictions also bodes well for the Thai baht as the Southeast Asian nation's economy largely relies on inbound tourists, a large chunk of whom come from China.

The broadly positive sentiment was also reflected in analysts turning slightly bullish on the Singapore dollar. Analysts at UOB pointed out that the USD/SGD pair slipped past multiple key technical support levels last week.

The Asian currency positioning poll is focused on what analysts and fund managers believe are the current market positions in nine Asian emerging market currencies: the Chinese yuan, South Korean won, Singapore dollar, Indonesian rupiah, Taiwanese dollar, Indian rupee, Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit and the Thai baht.

The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a scale of minus 3 to plus 3. A score of plus 3 indicates the market is significantly long the U.S. dollar.

The figures include positions held through non-deliverable forwards (NDFs).

The survey findings ASIAPOSN are provided below (positions in U.S. dollar versus each currency):

DATE

USD/CNY

USD/KRW

USD/SGD

USD/IDR

USD/TWD

USD/INR

USD/MYR

USD/PHP

USD/THB

17-Nov-22

0.74

0.21

-0.06

1.06

0.84

1.13

1.18

0.89

0.4

03-Nov-22

1.81

1.38

0.47

1.57

1.81

1.47

2.02

1.36

1.34

20-Oct-22

1.96

2.02

1.13

1.83

1.98

1.6

2.33

1.94

2

06-Oct-22

1.94

2.25

1.53

1.86

2.12

1.55

2.22

2.16

2.08

22-Sep-22

2.09

2.39

1.61

1.35

2.37

1.23

1.9

1.94

1.86

08-Sep-22

2.04

2.33

1.54

1.13

1.93

1.35

1.89

1.7

1.59

25-Aug-22

1.68

1.85

1.12

1.03

1.53

1.31

1.9

1.38

1.28

11-Aug-22

0.86

1.1

0.51

0.83

1.14

1

1.41

0.88

0.87

28-Jul-22

1.14

1.63

0.92

1.31

1.42

1.62

1.59

1.54

1.89

14-Jul-22

1.07

1.84

1.44

1.59

1.76

1.98

1.68

2.06

1.78

Poll: Asia's emerging market currencieshttp://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/rngs/ASIA-FX/0100214E2S7/index.html

(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Harshita.Swaminathan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.