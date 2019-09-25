World Markets

POLL-Argentine economic activity likely weakened in July

Contributor
Hernan Nessi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARCOS BRINDICCI

Argentina's economic activity likely fell in July, after improving in the months before, a Reuters poll of economists showed, another sign of the renewed challenge facing the country amid a swirling debt and currency crisis.

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Argentina's economic activity likely fell in July, after improving in the months before, a Reuters poll of economists showed, another sign of the renewed challenge facing the country amid a swirling debt and currency crisis.

The monthly economic activity index will likely show a 2% contraction of economic activity in the month, according to the average response from eight local and foreign analysts. The median response was for a 1.8% decline.

Argentina's official statistics agency INDEC will release the data, a useful barometer of economic growth, on Thursday.

Latin America's No. 3 economy saw its economic activity rise for the first time in over a year in May, while it was flat in June. The country reported a small GDP rise in the second quarter, breaking a lengthy recession.

The analysts consulted said the weaker July showing was due to a smaller impact from farm sector exports and high inflation, denting what had been seen as something of a recovery.

"If the results of recent months suggested economic activity was coming back to life, the July data indicates this process has been interrupted," said consultancy Orlando Ferreres & Asociados in a report.

It added that recent market turmoil meant the outlook for growth looked even weaker, after a shock primary election result in August hit markets and hobbled President Mauricio Macri's chances of reelection in a general vote next month.

"Going forward the outlook looks even worse."

The analyst estimates ranged from a minimum drop of 1.5% to a maximum contraction of 2.9% for July.

(Reporting by Hernan Nessi; Writing by Adam Jourdan Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((adam.jourdan@thomsonreuters.com; +54 1155446882; Reuters Messaging: adam.jourdan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Stocks

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular