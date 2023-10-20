POLL-Argentina's recession to continue in 2024 as incomes buckle

By Gabriel Burin

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 20 (Reuters) - An ongoing recession in Argentina will likely continue into next year as household incomes buckle under triple-digit inflation, posing a major problem for the new government that takes office in 2024, a Reuters poll of economists found.

The economy keeps struggling amid runaway prices that all main contenders for Sunday's presidential vote attribute to money printing aimed at covering massive fiscal gaps, in line with the view of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Market fears are reaching a climax, with a tight race shaken by maverick promises of "dollarization" as well as by rising speculation of another big peso devaluation due to the Peronist administration's budget profligacy.

Argentina's gross domestic product (GDP) is set to contract 2.8% this year and 0.8% in 2024, according to the median estimate of 26 economists polled Oct. 9-19, roughly similar to a poll taken three months ago.

GDP forecasts for next year ranged from -4.5% to a 2.7% expansion, a very wide set of estimates reflecting elevated uncertainty. Inflation, already one of the highest in the world, is seen averaging 131% and 156% in 2023 and 2024, respectively, higher than 122% and 133% in July.

"With a change of government, prices are set to accelerate more after an expected correction of the exchange rate and an increase in public service bills, impacting real wages," said Santiago Manoukian, head of research at Ecolatina.

"If stabilization measures bring down inflation, and income policies are implemented, purchasing power could recover in the second-half. But in general, real wages are heading for a seventh consecutive year of decline, hitting economic activity."

Salaries of informal workers - who represent half of Argentina's total labour force and the core Peronist voter base - increased a cumulative 51% in July, almost 10 percentage points below inflation of 60% then, BBVA said in a report.

"Together with the drought and import restrictions, (this) negatively affects activity and punishes growth in 2024," the bank added, in reference to the worst period of water scarcity in 60 years that hurt Argentina's crops this year.

Javier Milei, the libertarian presidential candidate who has a slight lead in polls, wants to implement draconian steps to cut Argentina's economic ills at the root, such as "eliminating" the central bank.

"There is not much room for gradualism because the economy is at a limit situation. The next government's policies will have to be very aggressive, but we should define what this means," said Nicolas Alonzo, coordinator at Centro Orlando Ferreres.

"While a spending reduction equivalent to 15% of GDP as Milei once suggested is out of the question, discretionary outlays will have to be pushed and also there are many extraordinary expenses this year that could also be cut."

Any heavy-handed drive by Milei or the other top candidates - conservative Patricia Bullrich and Sergio Massa of the ruling party - is bound to meet resistance from a fragmented Congress, unions, and province governors, likely raising political risks.

Several economists emphasized the difficulty of predicting such an unstable economy, made even harder by multiple potential outcomes for the election and a possible new peso devaluation that would alter estimates once again.

Monthly inflation quickened to around 12% as companies immediately adjusted their prices in reaction to the government's decision to weaken the official exchange rate the day after Milei surprised with a primary vote win in August.

"The economy is facing a forced regime change. The big unknown is what form it will take, and that depends on who the next president will be," said Claudio Caprarulo, executive director at Analytica.

(Reporting by Gabriel Burin in Buenos Aires; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((gabriel.burin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.