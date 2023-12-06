POLL-Argentina peso likely to suffer another big devaluation soon

By Gabriel Burin

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Argentina's peso will suffer another big devaluation this month, a Reuters survey found, likely shortly after next week's planned inauguration of a new government that is urgently seeking ways to deal with an economic crisis.

Libertarian Javier Milei won November's second round presidential vote with promises of drastic changes like "dollarizing" the economy and eliminating the central bank, but has softened his tone in the last two weeks.

Instead of potentially scrapping the peso and replacing it with the U.S. dollar, the incoming administration is increasingly expected to double down on a recent devaluation of near 20% in August, applying a fresh one of around 40%.

This would lessen the peso's overvaluation caused partly by the defeated Peronist government's use of international reserves to prop it up to cool triple-digit inflation, an approach questioned by International Monetary Fund officials.

The main rate for the local currency is seen at 650 pesos per U.S. dollar in one month compared to 362 on Monday, implying a potential loss of 44%, according to the median estimate of 13 analysts polled Dec. 1-5.

Asked specifically if they anticipated a devaluation or not, 14 of 15 respondents said they did, with only 1 ruling it out. A majority 12 of 13 expected such a move before year-end and one said January.

Answers to another question on the size of the possible depreciation ranged from 40% to 52%. The median forecast was 44%, in line with the consensus variation implied in estimates for the peso's value in one month.

"A move to around 650 should be the floor of the ARS devaluation, and there is a high probability that the currency will move before the end of the year," Alberto Ramos, head of Latin America Economics at Goldman Sachs, said.

Setting the main peso rate at 650 to the dollar would leave it at a similar level to one of the currency's other multiple fixings that is already being used in foreign trade transactions.

Speculation of a possible devaluation to 650 pesos grew after Guillermo Francos, a key aide of Milei, said this week in a television interview he thought it would be "reasonable" to set the main rate at between 600-650.

But apart from this reference, the president-elect and his team have kept silent on any possible currency adjustments, focusing instead on Argentina's massive monetary and fiscal imbalances.

Besides a myriad of different foreign exchange rates, another feature of the country's currency scheme is a set of rigid capital controls that specialists said would be hard to dismantle entirely in the very near-term.

"If the new government goes for 600-650 pesos per dollar as some seem to say, perhaps capital controls could be partially removed, but this would still not allow for any big changes," said Alejandro Cuadrado, strategist and global head of FX at BBVA.

"In general, we should see adjustment in the form of a comprehensive fiscal and monetary plan that tries to gain some room for maneuver through the accumulation of reserves and, eventually, a gradual lifting of capital controls," he added.

(Reporting and polling by Gabriel Burin in Buenos Aires; Additional polling by Prerana Bhat, Pranoy Krishna and Anant Chandak in Bengaluru; Editing by Christina Fincher)

((gabriel.burin@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.