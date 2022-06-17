POLL-Another big Czech rate hike expected before central bank board shift

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/cb-polls?RIC=CZCBIR%3DECI poll data

PRAGUE, June 17 (Reuters) - The Czech National Bank board, due to meet on June 22 for a final time under its outgoing leadership, is likely to deliver a strong interest rate hike to put an exclamation point on a year-long tightening cycle that may be ending, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.

Analysts were largely split in the poll on the size of the expected hike. Six of 12 analysts in the poll forecast the key two-week repo rate CZCBIR=ECI to rise by 100 basis points to a fresh 23-year high of 6.75%.

But five analysts forecast a heftier 125-basis-point increase, which would equal the single biggest move taken since the central bank first started tightening policy in June of last year, becoming one of the first in Europe to begin tackling building inflation pressures.

One analyst expected the central bank to opt for a 75-basis-point increase, the same size of hike it last did in May.

The central bank has delivered 550 basis points of hikes in total in the past year as it battles inflation that last month surged to a headline rate of 16.0%, the highest in nearly 30 years.

With outgoing Governor Jiri Rusnok and two other members of the seven-seat board ending their terms this month, markets are still judging whether a June hike could be the last as Ales Michl, a board member and hike opponent, is set to take the helm.

Michl said last month at his appointment that he would propose rate stability for some time after taking over. He has argued inflation is driven mainly by supply-side effects which monetary policy cannot influence.

Czech President Milos Zeman appointed three new board members earlier this month, picks that eased some market worry of a sharp dovish turn in the bank.

Since the last meeting in early May, several board members have said that another hefty hike was on the table at the June meeting, including outgoing Vice-Governor Tomas Nidetzky who said that 75 basis points was likely to be a "starting price".

Data last week showed inflation in May was a percentage point above the central bank's forecasted peak, while analysts expect a further rise in June.

