POLL-Analysts see U.S. corn planting as 85% complete, soybeans 67%

CHICAGO, May 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) weekly crop progress report should show that farmers were able to plant 85% of their intended corn acres as of Sunday, according to the average estimate in a survey of 12 analysts on Monday.

Analysts estimates for corn planting ranged from 83% to 89% complete.

Planting progress has advanced in recent weeks after a slow start due to cold and wet conditions in the Midwest earlier this spring. Analysts calculated the five-year average for corn planting progress by this time of year, the 21st week of the calendar year, at 87%.

For soybeans, analysts on average expected the USDA's report to show planting as 67% complete by Sunday, up from 50% a week ago. Soybean estimates ranged from 62% to 71% complete.

Spring wheat planting was seen as 67% complete, with estimates ranging from 61% to 70%.

For winter wheat, crop condition ratings were seen improving for a second straight week, although the drought persists in 58% of the U.S. winter wheat production area as the crop nears maturity. Most of the crop will be harvested in June and July.

Analysts on average expected the USDA to rate 29% of the U.S. winter wheat crop in good to excellent condition, up from 28% last week. Trade estimates for wheat ratings ranged from 27% to 33% good to excellent.

Winter wheat good-to-excellent ratings for Week 21 have been below 30% only three times in USDA records dating to the late 1980s - in 2006, 1996 and 1989.

All figures in percent:

Category

Analyst average

Analyst range

USDA last week

Corn planted (percent)

85

83-89

72

Soybeans planted (percent)

67

62-71

50

Spring wheat planted (percent)

67

61-70

49

Winter wheat conditions*

29

27-33

28

*Percent good/excellent

