POLL-Analysts clip their bullish Canadian dollar forecasts as economy weakens

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar is set to strengthen less than previously expected over the coming year once a slowdown in the domestic economy opens the door to Bank of Canada interest rate cuts, a Reuters poll found.

Money markets expect the Canadian central bank to begin easing its benchmark interest rate as soon as April after leaving it on hold at a 22-year high of 5% for a second straight time at a policy meeting in October. 0#BOCWATCH

"They will probably cut pretty meaningfully next year," said Erik Nelson, a macro strategist at Wells Fargo Securities in London. "The economy has clearly started to weaken and you could end up with a technical recession as early as this quarter."

Last week, Statistics Canada officials said a preliminary estimate for September GDP together with earlier data translates into an annualized 0.1% decline for the economy in the third quarter. Quarterly GDP data is due for release at the end of the month.

The BoC expects economic growth to remain muted until the end of 2024, before picking up in 2025.

The median forecast of 36 foreign exchange analysts surveyed Nov. 3-7 was for the Canadian dollar to strengthen 2.3% to 1.345 per U.S. dollar in three months, compared with 1.340 in an October poll.

It was then expected to advance to 1.30 in a year, versus 1.29 in the prior month's forecast.

An expected slowdown in the global economy could also be a headwind for the currency, particularly if a deterioration in investor sentiment leads to support for the U.S. dollar, said Olivia Cross, North America economist at Capital Economics.

Canada is a major exporter of commodities, including oil, so the loonie tends to be sensitive to shifts in risk appetite.

U.S. crude oil futuresCLc1 fell on Tuesday to their lowest since late July as mixed Chinese data added to concerns about the demand outlook.

The International Monetary Fund last month said global growth remained low and uneven. It forecast growth slowing to 2.9% in 2024 from an expected 3.0% this year.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Polling by Sarupya Ganguly and Purujit Arun; Editing by Louise Heavens)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.