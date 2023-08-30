POLL-After surge, cocoa prices seen paring some gains by end of year

By Marcelo Teixeira

NEW YORK, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Prices for New York cocoa futures CCc2 are expected to end the year around 5% below the closing prices on Tuesday as demand destruction is seen negatively impacting the market, a Reuters poll of 10 traders and analysts showed on Wednesday.

The poll's median forecast was for ICE New York futures to end 2023 at $3,400 a metric ton versus Tuesday's close of $3,588. That view, however, would still mean a 31% annual gain as cocoa prices have surged this year due to expectations of another supply shortfall in the market after bad climate hurt production in Africa.

The poll's median forecast for London cocoa futures LCCc2 was for them to end the year at 2,800 pounds per ton, or 2.9% below Tuesday's close of 2,886 pounds. That view would mean an annual gain of 40% for London cocoa.

The spike in prices for the chocolate-making ingredient is believed to have already caused a fall in demand, with grind data from all major regions showing reductions.

"Declining sales volumes will start to accelerate as chocolate maker price rises push through, making total 23/24 demand negative," said a veteran New York-based broker.

"It is possible that we will see good volumes of cocoa deliveries in the first month of the new season, in October, and that could give some relieve to prices," said Leonardo Rossetti, a cocoa analyst with broker StoneX.

According to the poll, the cocoa market is heading to a supply deficit of 173,000 tons in the 2023/24 season that starts in October and ends in September next year. It would be a larger deficit than seen for 2022/23 (128,000 tons).

Poll participants agree that the weather will continue to be a dominant factor in the market, with the El Nino event potentially disrupting production in Africa, and possibly in Ecuador, the No. 3 producer.

