POLL-After no change in H1, Czech rate hike seen certain by end-2021

PRAGUE, March 22 (Reuters) - The Czech National Bank is expected to keep rates on hold on March 24 but at least one hike by the end of the year is almost certain, according to analysts in a Reuters poll who saw the course of the COVID-19 pandemic as the main uncertainty.

The central bank has kept the main two-week repo rate CZCBIR=ECI at 0.25% since last May after slashing borrowing costs by 200 basis points in early 2020 to prop up the economy as it was hit by the pandemic and restrictions to curb it.

The Czech central bank could be one of the first in Europe to start lifting interest rates significantly above zero, although possibly less than the bank's staff forecast, which sees as many as three hikes by year-end.

All 11 analysts in the Reuters poll expected no change to the rate on Wednesday.

Several central bankers have said that tightening could come in the second half of the year when more information about the outlook for the export-driven economy and its key markets will be available.

Four respondents in the poll forecast one rate hike in the third quarter, compared to no such view in the previous poll done ahead of the Feb. 4 rate decision.

By the end of this year, 10 of 11 analysts expect at least one rate hike - five see the main rate at 0.50%, the other five project it at 0.75% at the end of 2021. Only six respondents saw a hike this year in the February poll.

Financial markets are pricing in two 25-basis-point rate hikes by the end of this year, according to forward-rate agreements (FRAs)CZKFRA.

