POLL-African crude exporter-economies to be hit by oil price plunge, virus

JOHANNESBURG, April 30 (Reuters) - Growth in big sub-Saharan economies that export mainly oil will be negative this year as the coronavirus pandemic pummels prices, economic activity slows and citizens abroad send fewer remittances home, a Reuters poll forecast on Wednesday.

The poll, taken in the past week, showed the economies of Angola and Nigeria are now expected to shrink by 6.0% and 1.8% respectively, their largest amounts since the recession of 2008-09.

These are the latest in a series of Reuters polls showing emerging-market economies suffering from the spread of the coronavirus and the damage it's done to the global economy, markets, and commodity prices.

"Besides lower oil exports, due to the oil price crash and pressure from OPEC to cut production, we are expecting very sharp declines in public investment and government consumption due to the resulting slump in oil revenues," said Gerrit van Rooyen, economist at NKC African Economics about Angola.

However, the gap between forecasts was quite stretched, showing uncertainty in making predictions.

All the countries polled showed growth would recover next year, but at a slower performance compared with previous years.

Aly-Khan Satchu, the CEO of Rich Management in Nairobi, was more cautious about a rebound in the performance of sub-Saharan African countries because there was simply no demand. "It's not as if you can flick a switch, it's not just a passing cloud, a lot of things will change," he said.

"Just look at your car. I am not filling mine up. The fuel I have has been in my tank for quite a while now," he said.

The poll also showed growth for countries with a minimal volume and less mature oil-producing history, like Ghana and Kenya - which recently discovered oil - would grow 1.5% and 2.0%, positive growth but far more lacklustre than the normal above 5% rates.

Analysts are also worried income from abroad will be much lower than normal as the pandemic ravages the rest of the world.

This does not bode well for growth in the sub-Saharan region, which Capital Economics expects to contract 2.7% this year.

Capital Economics wrote that after a sharp rebound in global activity once coronavirus-related restrictions are eased, many economies would still be smaller than pre-crisis levels even after two or three years.

It said the countries most at risk are those with dense populations, poor healthcare and limited ability to impose quarantine measures, so parts of sub-Saharan Africa, Latin America and the Indian sub-continent stand out.

Much of sub-Saharan Africa is populated by young, informal traders, on whom it is difficult to measure the economic impact, but they are likely to be heavily affected by social distancing measures to curb the spread of the virus.

The price of oil, which has slid over 65% to $21 a barrel LCOc1 since the year began, is a headache for Africa's biggest economy - Nigeria - and Angola.

Budgets of those countries are heavily dependent on oil export revenues. Monetary policy has always been tricky in Nigeria, and rather unorthodox at times, and analysts only expect a 50-basis-point cut to 13% in November.

Recently, the central bank of Nigeria has kept liquidity tight to draw foreign investors into high-yielding government securities to support the naira NGN=D1 currency, which has hit new lows on the black market in recent weeks.

In a recent Reuters poll for South Africa, the economy was expected to contract almost 5% this year but grow around 2% next year as activity picks up from where it left of. ECILT/ZA

