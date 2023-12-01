POLL-Accelerating inflation to force Bank of Russia into one more rate hike this year

By Alexander Marrow and Elena Fabrichnaya

MOSCOW, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Accelerating inflation will force Russia's central bank into another 100-basis-point interest rate hike before the end of the year to 16%, a Reuters poll forecast on Friday.

Economic growth was predicted to outperform early expectations, with the average of 17 analysts and economists polled by Reuters anticipating a 3.1% gross domestic product (GDP) rise in 2023 after a 2.1% contraction in 2022.

Growth is seen slowing to 1.2% in 2024 and, with the rouble having recovered from tumbling past 100 to the dollar in August to around 90 now, the main intrigue is what step the Bank of Russia will take at its next meeting on Dec. 15.

Most analysts forecast a hike to 16%, with two predicting a sharper move to 17% and one expecting a hold at 15%.

Should weekly inflation data suggest the acceleration of year-end inflation to 8%, a 200-basis-point increase may be required, said Mikhail Vasilyev, chief analyst at Sovcombank, forecasting a rise to 16% in his base scenario.

"Current inflation dynamics are above our expectations and already higher than the central bank's 7-7.5% year-end forecast," said Alfa Bank analysts, raising their prediction for a hike to 17% from 16%.

The central bank targets inflation at 4%. Analysts polled expect inflation to end 2023 at 7.6% before dropping to 5.3% by end-2024.

This would also facilitate monetary easing, which analysts expect to happen from the second quarter of next year, though double-digit rates are set to remain for several quarters, the poll forecast.

Higher economic growth would help the authorities ahead of a presidential election expected in March 2024, but the rouble is seen as set to decline in the longer term even if it still has room to strengthen for now.

Analysts envisage the rouble trading at 99.20 to the dollar RUBUTSTN=MCX a year from now, down from 103 in the previous poll and around 90 on Friday.

Boosted by President Vladimir Putin's decree on capital controls, the rouble has enjoyed seven weeks of strengthening since October. It may firm to 83-85 per dollar by year-end, said Sovcombank's Vasilyev.

"The mandatory sale of foreign currency revenues, high rouble interest rates and a seasonal decline in imports towards the end of the year and in the first quarter will give the rouble support," Vasilyev said.

(Reporting and polling by Alexander Marrow in London and Elena Fabrichnaya in Moscow; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.