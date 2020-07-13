Polkadot’s Inaugural Vote Could Expand DOT Supply by 1000x
The Polkadot community can cast their first vote on a redenomination proposal that could increase the supply of DOT tokens up to a thousand-fold.
- In a blog post on Monday, Gavin Wood, co-founder and president of Polkadot developer Web3 Foundation, said community stakeholders could vote on a proposal to redenominate the smallest unit of DOT â a Planck.
- If successful, it will lead to a corresponding increase in the DOT supply.
- Open to all DOT holders, there are four options on the table: no change or redenomination based on increasing supply by 10x, 100x, or 1,000x.
- If any of the redenomination proposals passes, the DOT price, according to CoinGecko, could well move from its present $152 to $15, $1.52, or $0.15, respectively.
- Polkadot only went live in late May so this will be the protocolâs first community vote.
- A 10 million supply was originally agreed for the 2017 initial coin offering but Web3 Foundation said in a tweet thread Monday that a billion token supply would now be more âlogical.â
- The polls have now opened and community members have two weeks to cast their vote.
- A similar proposal already passed on Kusama, Polkadotâs test tube blockchain, more than two months ago.
