Polkadot’s Inaugural Vote Could Expand DOT Supply by 1000x

The Polkadot community can cast their first vote on a redenomination proposal that could increase the supply of DOT tokens up to a thousand-fold.

In a blog post on Monday, Gavin Wood, co-founder and president of Polkadot developer Web3 Foundation, said community stakeholders could vote on a proposal to redenominate the smallest unit of DOT â a Planck.

If successful, it will lead to a corresponding increase in the DOT supply.

Open to all DOT holders, there are four options on the table: no change or redenomination based on increasing supply by 10x, 100x, or 1,000x.

If any of the redenomination proposals passes, the DOT price, according to CoinGecko, could well move from its present $152 to $15, $1.52, or $0.15, respectively.

Polkadot only went live in late May so this will be the protocolâs first community vote.

A 10 million supply was originally agreed for the 2017 initial coin offering but Web3 Foundation said in a tweet thread Monday that a billion token supply would now be more âlogical.â

The polls have now opened and community members have two weeks to cast their vote.

A similar proposal already passed on Kusama, Polkadotâs test tube blockchain, more than two months ago.

