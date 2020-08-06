Cryptocurrencies

Polkadot Releases Rococo, Its Test Environment for Interoperable ‘Parachains’

William Foxley CoinDesk
Parity Technologiesâ Polkadot has launched a testnet, Rococo, of the protocolâs first parachain specification, according to a blog Thursday. Parachains underlie Parity Techâs vision of a âprotocol for protocols.â

  • Rococo allows developers to âregisterâ a Substrate-based blockchain as part of Polkadotâs grander parachain network.
  • Substrate is a blockchain building kit for other networks to interoperate as a Polkadot parachain.
  • Rococo is the first test of inter-blockchain communication through its Relay Chain logic.
  • Rococo launched as a Proof-of-Authority (PoA) network under the governance of Parity Technologies. The testnet will begin with three parachains, the firm said.

