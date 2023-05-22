Politicians Continue Debt Ceiling Dance: Week Ahead Focuses on These Important Factors

Futures in the United States and Europe are trading cautiously higher as I write this article, with traders remaining concerned about the continuing U.S. debt limit turmoil. The truth about the debt limit is that it is mostly a political play. Traders understand that now is a moment for politicians in America to flex their muscles, and everyone has their own objective.

However, this bit of political theater causes unneeded volatility in the markets and undermines trust among investors and traders in the United States as a safe haven for capital. Credit default swap prices have risen as speculators anticipate deadlock would force the U.S. to fail on its repayment arrangements. Nonetheless, history shows that whenever the topic of debt ceilings comes up, politicians begin to dance, but they eventually come to their senses, and the can is kicked down the road—ultimately, the debt ceiling is essentially nothing more than a line in the sand that politicians jointly agree to raise.

One Event That You Cant afford To Miss

Moving away from the drama of the debt limit, there is one key economic event on the calendar that will pique the interest of conventional traders: the FOMC Minutes. Traders want to know whether the Fed Chairman really believes what he stated last week, that interest rates in the United States may not need to rise as much as many believe. Most traders and investors feel that the United States has reached the end of its interest rate rise cycle and that the Fed should suspend the rate hike. However, we shall see the Fed officials' combined position on this topic this week. The FOMC Minutes will be issued on Wednesday, and they are expected to cause more volatility in the equities markets as well as the dollar index.

Currency Traders Focus On Dollar, Kiwi and Sterling

When it comes to the dollar index, there is no question that many currency traders feel that the path of least resistance is most likely to be biased to the negative. We have seen some weakening in the dollar index, and it is quite probable that we will see further depreciation in the following days. The Bank of England's governor will speak on Wednesday, and the hope is that the bank will slow its interest rate hikes, though speculators believe that double-digit inflation in the UK will keep the bank on edge and that more hikes are on the way.

In addition, the RBNZ will also publish its monetary policy decision, and market participants anticipate the bank to raise the interest rate by another 25 basis points to 5.50% from its current level of 5.25%. The Kiwi-dollar pair is expected to gain momentum ahead of this event, which takes place early Wednesday morning.

Gold Is Attractive Again

Gold prices remain below the key threshold of $2,000, despite traders' concerns about a probable U.S. default if politicians do not put an end to their circus. Gold prices have begun to soften after posting exceptional gains, and we saw more traders book profits last week. However, we feel that the gleaming metal is an opportunity at current prices, since there is still a significant risk of further slowing in U.S. economic growth, inflation remains quite high, and the Fed hasn't gotten its act together.

Gold traders are going to be paying close attention to Jerome Powell's every word when the Fed Minutes are revealed on Wednesday, and the event is guaranteed to increase volatility for gold. It is likely that traders may take more profit off the table if demand in riskier assets such as equities continues to rise, causing the price to fall further and flirt with the $1,950 level. For bulls to be persuaded of another advance, the price must rise over the $2,000 mark.

Current Oil Prices May Trigger A Response From OPEC

Traders in the oil market are concerned about the recent price downturn. Crude oil has begun to flirt with price levels, prompting the OPEC group to restart its dance. The cartel obviously does not want the price to go below the $70 level, but with weaker economic growth and sluggish consumer spending, the path of least resistance is more biased to the negative than anything else. The fact that we have no answer or insight into the U.S. debt limit simply makes oil traders more apprehensive.

