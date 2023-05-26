Political attacks are damaging insurers' climate efforts - GFANZ

By Tommy Wilkes

LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) - "Political attacks" are interfering with insurers' efforts to manage climate-related risks, the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero said on Friday, after a wave of insurers quit an industry climate group following pressure in the United States.

"These political attacks are now interfering with insurers’ independent efforts to price climate risk, which will harm policyholders, main street investors and local economies," a spokesperson for GFANZ, a United Nations-backed coalition of financial institutions, said in a statement.

Allianz ALVG.DE, AXA AXAF.PA and SCOR SCOR.PA, three of Europe's biggest insurance firms, on Thursday joined four other insurers in quitting the Net-Zero Insurance Alliance following accusations from some U.S. Republican Attorneys General that they are violating antitrust laws.

The exodus of some of the world's biggest insurers has raised questions about the viability of the NZIA, which was established in 2021. Lloyd's of London CEO John Neal told Reuters this week the alliance needed to make its membership rules less prescriptive or it risked falling apart.

NZIA members held several calls this week on the alliance's options, sources say.

Some Republican politicians have mounted a campaign against financial institutions collaborating to try and rein in carbon emissions, part of a broader push back against businesses using environmental, social and governance-related factors in their decision-making.

Vanguard, one of the world's biggest asset managers, in December left another alliance for fund managers, citing a need for independence, although other GFANZ groups have largely withstood the pressure.

According to the NZIA website, it now has 23 members including Aviva, Lloyd's of London and Tokio Marine Holdings. Most of those which have left have sizeable U.S. businesses, but so do some of those still in the group.

"Despite these political headwinds, we will continue to support insurers' efforts to manage climate risk and develop transition plans," the GFANZ spokesperson said in the statement.

GFANZ was launched in 2021 by ex-Bank of England governor Mark Carney ahead of the U.N. climate summit, COP26, in Glasgow.

