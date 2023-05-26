Political "attacks" are damaging insurers' climate efforts - GFANZ

LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) - "Political attacks" are interfering with insurance company efforts to manage climate-related risks, the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero said on Friday, after a wave of insurers quit an industry group on climate.

"These political attacks are now interfering with insurers’ independent efforts to price climate risk, which will harm policyholders, main street investors and local economies," a spokesperson for GFANZ, a United Nations-backed coalition of financial institutions, said in a statement.

Allianz ALVG.DE, AXA AXAF.PA and SCOR SCOR.PA, three of Europe's biggest insurance firms, on Thursday joined four other insurers in quitting the Net-Zero Insurance Alliance following accusations from some U.S. Republican Attorneys General that they are violating antitrust laws.

(Reporting by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes; editing by Simon Jessop)

