Politan nominates two director candidates at Masimo -filing

By asking shareholders to elect the pair, Politan is expected to push for greater board oversight and improved capital allocation one year after Masimo spent $1 billion to buy consumer technology company Sound United and its stock price tumbled on the news.

Masimo is currently valued at $10 billion.

A representative for Politan and the company was not immediately available for comment.

Politan signaled interest in Masimo in August by saying in a regulatory filing that the company's stock price was too low.

Masimo defended itself with rules that would have forced Politan or other activists planning to nominate directors at the company to disclose the identities of the fund's limited partners and future plans to nominate candidates elsewhere.

The rules sent a chill through the activist industry as fund managers feared other companies could adopt similar defensive measures and force them to detail top-secret information, hurting their business.

Politan sued Masimo in Delaware court in October to reverse the rules and in February Masimo abandoned the rules.

In March, Masimo announced governance changes including its intention to expand the board by two and to having all directors stand for election annually over the coming years.

As part of shareholder settlement in 2015, Masimo committed to expanding the board to seven people.

Politan is pushing ahead with a portion of the lawsuit and has been joined by the California state teachers pension fund to try and stop Masimo's founder and chief executive, Joe Kiani, from receiving over half a billion dollars if there are changes to its governance, including its board of directors.

Politan has worked behind the scenes at Centene Corp CNC.N where new directors joined the board and the CEO stepped down.

