Polished.com Stock Surges Over 600%; But Company Unaware Of Reason Behind Increase

(RTTNews) - Polished.com Inc. (POL) said that it is not aware of any undisclosed material change or development in its business and operations that would account for the recent increase in the share price and trading volume of the company's stock.

POL closed Wednesday's regular trading at $7.61 up $6.55 or 617.92%. But in the after-hours trading the stock dropped $2.21 or 29.04%.

Due to unusual market activity in the company's stock, the New York Stock Exchange or NYSE reached out to the company, as per its standard procedure. The company refrains from providing comments on market activity or rumors, Polished.com said in a statement.

