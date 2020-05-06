Polish zloty is undervalued, rate cuts were unnecessary- c.banker

WARSAW, May 6 (Reuters) - Poland's central bank should not have cut interest rates earlier this year as the move contributed to the weakening of the zloty, which is now undervalued, Polish rate-setter Kamil Zubelewicz said in an interview published by the Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily.

The central bank has cut rates twice this year to support the economy, which has largely shut down as part of measures to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus, with the benchmark rate now at 0.5% - a record low.

"The rate cuts were not necessary as they weakened the Poles trust in the zloty," Zubelewicz said.

"All models presented to the Monetary Policy Council point to undervaluation of the zloty. The policy of its excessive weakening is incomprehensible to me," Zubelewicz added.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((agnieszka.barteczko@thomsonreuters.com; +48226539700; Reuters Messaging: agnieszka.barteczko.reuters.com@thomsonreuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.