Polish zloty is undervalued, rate cuts were unnecessary- c.banker

Contributors
Agnieszka Barteczko Reuters
Pawel Florkiewicz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Peter Andrews

Poland's central bank should not have cut interest rates earlier this year as the move contributed to the weakening of the zloty, which is now undervalued, Polish rate-setter Kamil Zubelewicz said in an interview published by the Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily.

WARSAW, May 6 (Reuters) - Poland's central bank should not have cut interest rates earlier this year as the move contributed to the weakening of the zloty, which is now undervalued, Polish rate-setter Kamil Zubelewicz said in an interview published by the Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily.

The central bank has cut rates twice this year to support the economy, which has largely shut down as part of measures to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus, with the benchmark rate now at 0.5% - a record low.

"The rate cuts were not necessary as they weakened the Poles trust in the zloty," Zubelewicz said.

"All models presented to the Monetary Policy Council point to undervaluation of the zloty. The policy of its excessive weakening is incomprehensible to me," Zubelewicz added.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((agnieszka.barteczko@thomsonreuters.com; +48226539700; Reuters Messaging: agnieszka.barteczko.reuters.com@thomsonreuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More