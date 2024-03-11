Polish zloty firms to 4-year high

March 11 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty rose to a four-year high versus the euro on Monday, extending a rally seen this year as interest rates stay on hold while other central banks in central Europe ease policy and as EU funds get unlocked after long disputes.

The zloty EURPLN= firmed to as strong as 4.2915 to the euro in early trade, and was 0.2% stronger since last Friday at 4.2925 at 0833 GMT. It has gained 1.2% this year while peers have lost up to 3%.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet)

