News & Insights

Polish zloty firms to 4-year high

Credit: REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

March 11, 2024 — 04:14 am EDT

Written by Jason Hovet for Reuters ->

March 11 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty rose to a four-year high versus the euro on Monday, extending a rally seen this year as interest rates stay on hold while other central banks in central Europe ease policy and as EU funds get unlocked after long disputes.

The zloty EURPLN= firmed to as strong as 4.2915 to the euro in early trade, and was 0.2% stronger since last Friday at 4.2925 at 0833 GMT. It has gained 1.2% this year while peers have lost up to 3%.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.