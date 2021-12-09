Polish watchdog sets 2022 dividend policy for banks

Adds detail

WARSAW, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Poland's financial regulator KNF has adopted a new dividend policy for banks for 2022, allowing them to pay out a percentage of their net profit to shareholders, it said on Thursday.

In 2020 the regulator recommended that banks should not pay dividends in the first half of 2021 because of risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, but it allowed payouts in the second half of the year.

Next year banks that meet certain criteria will be able to pay out between 50% and 100% of their 2021 net profit, the regulator said.

To qualify to pay 50% of net profit, banks will need a leverage ratio no higher than 5% and sufficicient capital buffers.

Banks who can pay 75% will meet the capital criteria for a 50% payout, taking into account their sensitivity to negative macroeconomic scenarios.

To pay out 100% of profit in dividends, banks must meet all the capital criteria, also taking into account their sensitivity to higher interest rates and their impact on credit risk.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish, Pawel Florkiewicz and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk Editing by David Goodman)

((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 104 25 27 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.