Polish wages rise 15.8% y/y in July, above forecast

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Polish corporate sector wages PLWAGE=ECI rose by an annual 15.8% in July to an average of 6,779 zlotys ($1,442.92) per month, above analysts' expectations of 13.1%, statistics office data showed on Friday.

In monthly terms, wages rose by 3.4%.

Corporate employment PLEMPY=ECIrose by 2.3% year-on-year to 6.508 million people in July. Analysts had expected a year-on-year rise of 2.1%.

In monthly terms, corporate employment rose by 0.2%.

($1 = 4.6981 zlotys)

(Reporting by Mateusz Rabiega and Karol Badohal in Gdansk)

