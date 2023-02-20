Polish wages rise 13.5% y/y in January, above forecast

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Polish corporate sector wages PLWAGE=ECI rose by an annual 13.5% in January to an average of 6,884 zlotys ($1,548.78) per month, above analysts' expectations of 12.6%, statistics office data showed on Monday.

In monthly terms, wages fell 6.1%.

Corporate employment PLEMPY=ECIrose by 1.1% year-on-year to 6.530 million people in January. Analysts had expected a year-on-year rise of 1.7%.

In monthly terms, corporate employment rose by 0.4%.

($1 = 4.4448 zlotys)

(Reporting by Karol Badohal and Patrycja Zaras in Gdansk)

((gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ; +48 58 769 66 00;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.