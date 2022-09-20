Polish wages rise 12.7% y/y in August, below forecast

Polish corporate sector wages rose by an annual 12.7% in August to an average of 6,583 zlotys ($1,401.92) per month, below analysts' expectations of 13.5%, statistics office data showed on Tuesday.

In monthly terms, wages fell by 2.9%.

Corporate employment PLEMPY=ECIrose by 2.4% year-on-year to 6.503 million people in August. Analysts had expected a year-on-year rise of 2.4%.

In monthly terms, corporate employment fell by 0.1%.

($1 = 4.6957 zlotys)

