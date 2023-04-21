Polish wages rise 12.6% y/y in March, above forecast

April 21 (Reuters) - Polish corporate sector wages PLWAGE=ECI rose by an annual 12.6% in March to an average of 7,508 zlotys ($1,784.31) per month, above analysts' expectations of 12.4%, statistics office data showed on Friday.

In monthly terms, wages rose 6.3%.

Corporate employment PLEMPY=ECIrose by 0.5% year-on-year to 6.517 million people in March. Analysts had expected a year-on-year rise of 0.7%.

In monthly terms, corporate employment fell by 0.1%.

($1 = 4.2078 zlotys)

(Reporting by Maria Gieldon and Anna Banacka in Gdansk)

