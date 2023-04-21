Polish wages rise 12.6% y/y in March, above forecast

Credit: REUTERS/Agencja Gazeta

April 21, 2023 — 04:00 am EDT

Written by Maria Gieldon and Anna Banacka for Reuters ->

April 21 (Reuters) - Polish corporate sector wages PLWAGE=ECI rose by an annual 12.6% in March to an average of 7,508 zlotys ($1,784.31) per month, above analysts' expectations of 12.4%, statistics office data showed on Friday.

In monthly terms, wages rose 6.3%.

Corporate employment PLEMPY=ECIrose by 0.5% year-on-year to 6.517 million people in March. Analysts had expected a year-on-year rise of 0.7%.

In monthly terms, corporate employment fell by 0.1%.

($1 = 4.2078 zlotys)

(Reporting by Maria Gieldon and Anna Banacka in Gdansk)

((gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ; +48 58 769 66 00;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.