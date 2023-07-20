Polish wages rise 11.9% y/y in June, below forecast

July 20 (Reuters) - Polish corporate sector wages PLWAGE=ECI rose by an annual 11.9% in June to an average of 7,335 zlotys ($1,846.30) per month, below analysts' expectations of 12.1%, statistics office data showed on Thursday.

In monthly terms, wages rose by 2.1%.

Corporate employment PLEMPY=ECIrose by 0.2% year-on-year to 6.513 million people in June. Analysts had expected a year-on-year rise of 0.4%.

In monthly terms, corporate employment fell by 0.1%.

($1 = 3.9728 zlotys)

(Reporting by Patrycja Zaras and Mateusz Rabiega in Gdansk)

