Polish utility Tauron's full-year net turns red

GDANSK, March 30 (Reuters) - Polish utility Tauron Polska Energia TPE.WA reported a net loss of 134 million zlotys ($31.00 million) in 2022, falling from the previous year's profit of 338 million, the company said on Wednesday.

Revenue increased 44% on the year to 36.31 billion zlotys, while earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to 4.02 billion zlotys, compared with 4.15 billion zlotys in the previous year.

($1=4.3229 zlotys)

