WARSAW, April 5 (Reuters) - Poland's unemployment rate for March was 5.4%, according to preliminary data, Poland's Labour Minister Marlena Malag said on Tuesday, Poland's state news agency PAP reported.

In February the unemployment rate was 5.5%.

(Reporting by Joanna Plucinska)

