Polish truckers to suspend protest on Wednesday, says organiser

January 16, 2024 — 04:13 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

WARSAW, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Polish truckers who have been blockading some border crossings with Ukraine will suspend their protest on Wednesday at 1100 GMT and an agreement with the government is due to be signed on Tuesday, an organiser said.

"It won't be the end but there will be a suspension of the protest," said Tomasz Borkowski, from the Committee to Protect Transporters and Transport Employers. "We agreed certain conditions, we will give the government time to work as it is a new government." (Reporting by Alan Charlish and Karol Badohal) ((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: UKRAINE CRISIS/POLAND BORDER (URGENT)

