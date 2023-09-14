Polish third quarter GDP growth to be near zero - rate setter

WARSAW, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Poland's economic growth PLGDP=ECI is likely to come close to zero in the third quarter of 2023 and stagnate in the full year, Polish rate-setter Ludwik Kotecki said on Thursday.

"... probably in the third (quarter), growth will be close to zero. For the full year we will probably have zero growth," he said during an online panel organised by the European Financial Congress.

Analysts polled by Reuters in August forecast 0.5% growth for the third quarter of 2023, 2.2% for the final quarter and 0.6% for the full year.

"... recovery will only really come at the beginning of next year and it will absolutely not be spectacular," Kotecki said.

Poland's GDP shrunk 0.3% in the first quarter and 0.6% in the second according to a preliminary reading from the Central Statistical Office.

(Reporting by Karol Badohal; Editing by Alison Williams)

