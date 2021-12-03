US Markets
TMUS

Polish T-Mobile unit faces cyber attack, systems not compromised

Contributor
Anna Koper Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

The Polish unit of T-Mobile said on Friday it had faced a cyber attack but said its network was not blocked and its critical systems had not been compromised.

WARSAW, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The Polish unit of T-Mobile said on Friday it had faced a cyber attack but said its network was not blocked and its critical systems had not been compromised.

The company said in a statement it had faced a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack, in which hackers try to paralyse a network by flooding it with unusually high volumes of data traffic.

"It was the largest attack of this type on the T-Mobile network, and to our knowledge also the largest direct attack on a mobile network operator in Poland," it said.

T-Mobile also said the attack and its consequences were being analysed and were reported to the relevant authorities.

(Reporting by Anna Koper; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((anna.koper@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 104 25 24; Reuters Messaging: anna.koper.reuters.com@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TMUS

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular