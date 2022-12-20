Polish supermarket chain Biedronka to increase workers pay from January

December 20, 2022 — 10:30 am EST

Written by Alan Charlish. for Reuters

WARSAW, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Poland's largest supermarket chain Biedronka, part of Portuguese retail group Jeronimo Martins JMT.LS, will spend 600 million zlotys ($136.38 million) on pay rises for staff from January.

More than 60,000 employees will receive pay increases of between 500 and 700 zlotys a month, Biedronka said. This will bring the monthly salary of a cashier who has just started working for the chain to 3,950-4,300 zlotys.

Wages in Poland have continued to climb by double-digit percentages but despite the pressures caused by a tight labour market they are still rising more slowly than inflation, which hit 17.5% in November.

Corporate sector wagesPLWAGE=ECI in Poland rose by an annual 13.9% in November to an average of 6,858 zlotys ($1,557.72) per month, the statistics office said on Tuesday, beating analysts' expectations of a 13.3% rise.

($1 = 4.3996 zlotys)

